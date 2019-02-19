Home

Freck Funeral Chapel
1155 South Wynn Road
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 693-9304
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
11:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
4:00 PM
James Edward "Jim" Rank Obituary
James "Jim" Edward Rank

James "Jim" Edward Rank, 73, of Temperance, passed away Sunday, February 17, 2019 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio. He was born September 12, 1945 in Toledo to John and Jane (Bundy) Rank. Jim was proud of the business he ran with his brother-in-law, Roy Martinez: Craftsman Upholstery. He was a huge football fan, always cheering on the Cleveland Browns and Ohio State, regardless of his wife's love of Michigan. Besides football, Jim also enjoyed the horse races, referring to them as his "ponies." Jim was a true family man, and spent all of his free time with his wife, children, grandchildren, or siblings. He took on a lot of responsibility and enjoyed being able to help those around him.

Jim is preceded in death by his loving wife, Sandra "Sandy" Rank; parents; siblings, John (Noreen), and Dawn. He is survived by his children, Larry (Autumn) Rank, Brian (Karen) Rank, Kevin (Annette) Rank; ten grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; sisters, Louise (Dennis), Joy (Rick), Tina (Sherman); "brother", business partner, and his best friend, Roy Martinez; and many loving nieces and nephews.

Family and friends may visit the Freck Funeral Chapel, 1155 S. Wynn Rd in Oregon on Saturday, February 23, 2019, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. where a memorial service will follow at 4 p.m. The family requests for those who are attending, to please wear your favorite football team's shirt and apparel. Burial will be a later date at St. Anthony Cemetery in Temperance, Michigan. For those wishing to donate, please consider the family.

www.freckchapel.com

Published in The Blade on Feb. 19, 2019
