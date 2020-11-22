James Ernest Miller



1925 - 2020



James Ernest Miller, 95, passed away peacefully Thursday, November 12, 2020 at home in Versailles, KY. Husband of Carlee Holscher Miller, James was born April 13, 1925 to the late Charles and Ernastien Kindevator Miller in Perrysburg, OH.



A US Navy veteran, Jim was a Private in Company C, 47th Battalion in the 5th Armored Division and found himself at the Battle of the Bulge.



James is survived by his daughters, Melissa Miller, Erna Miller and brother, Tom (Pam) Miller.



Burial services were held at Highland Memory Gardens, Waterville, OH.





