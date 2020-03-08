Home

Services
C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc.
1629 Nebraska Ave
Toledo, OH 43607
(419) 255-7682
Wake
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
New Prospect M. B. Church
1425 W. Delaware Avenue
Toledo, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
New Prospect M. B. Church
1425 W. Delaware Avenue
Toledo, OH
View Map

Deacon James Evans Porter


1931 - 2020
Deacon James Evans Porter Obituary
Deacon James Evans Porter

Deacon Porter, 89, passed Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at the Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center. He graduated high school in Sumter, SC and was a mail carrier 6 years for the University of Toledo. He is survived by children, Keith D. Porter, Darlene L. (Edward) Easley-Nelums, Glenn M. Easley, Jacquelan K. (Rudy) Staples and Aquanetta L. (Jeffery) Lathon. Funeral Services 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at the New Prospect M. B. Church, 1425 W. Delaware Avenue, Toledo, OH 43606, preceded by a 10 a.m. Family Hour/Wake. Pastor Charles W. Ross, III, Officiant.

Published in The Blade from Mar. 8 to Mar. 10, 2020
