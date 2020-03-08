|
|
Deacon James Evans Porter
Deacon Porter, 89, passed Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at the Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center. He graduated high school in Sumter, SC and was a mail carrier 6 years for the University of Toledo. He is survived by children, Keith D. Porter, Darlene L. (Edward) Easley-Nelums, Glenn M. Easley, Jacquelan K. (Rudy) Staples and Aquanetta L. (Jeffery) Lathon. Funeral Services 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at the New Prospect M. B. Church, 1425 W. Delaware Avenue, Toledo, OH 43606, preceded by a 10 a.m. Family Hour/Wake. Pastor Charles W. Ross, III, Officiant.
Published in The Blade from Mar. 8 to Mar. 10, 2020