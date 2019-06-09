James (Jim) F. Brzezinski



James (Jim) F, Brzezinski, 94, passed away on May 29, 2019, in Stuart, Florida. Jim was born in Toledo, Ohio to James and Helen Brzezinski on October 25, 1924 and married on January 29, 1949, to Jeannette. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Jeannette; son, James; daughter-in-law, Cathleen, and 3 loving grandsons, Jimmie, Christopher, and Johnnie.



Jim was a veteran of WW II, as an Army rifleman in Company G, 8th Infantry Regiment, 4th Infantry Division. Jim was twice wounded and the recipient of the Purple Heart. Jim started at the post office as a clerk at the age of 22 and worked his way up until he became the Postmaster in Mansfield, Ohio from 1974 to 1978 and Postmaster of Toledo, Ohio from 1978 to 1984 when he retired.



Many were blessed to have spent time with Jim. Though God has claimed him back to Him in order to have that same joy, he meant the world to all. To his wife, the perfect husband and soulmate. To his son, an adoring father and inspiration of his faith. To his grandsons, an unconditionally loving grandfather and source of strength. To his friends, an open ear, a ready smile, and a welcoming hug. The world was a better place for having him in it. Jim was loved by all and will never be forgotten.



Graveside services will be held at Toledo Memorial Park and Cemetery in Sylvania, Ohio, on July 19th at 11am. Flowers can be sent to Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe, Toledo, OH and donations may be sent to the Alzheimer's Foundation.



Published in The Blade from June 9 to June 10, 2019