James F. Drake
1927 - 2020
James F. Drake

08/08/1927 - 09/04/2020

James F. Drake, age 93, of Toledo, passed away peacefully Friday, September 4, 2020, in the home of his son in Adrian, Michigan. He was born August 18, 1927, in Toledo to Frederick and Francis (Shrimplin) Drake. Jim was a veteran of the U.S. Army serving with the 11th Airborne Paratroopers during World War II. He was employed as a material handler for General Mills in Toledo for 32 years, retiring in 1990. Jim was an avid R/C airplane pilot and an Extra Class ham radio operator. He had a love for dogs and sweets and was always quick with a joke.

Preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Sondra Drake; he is survived by his son. Eric Drake; and granddaughter, Jadan Haylette.

A memorial service will be held Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at 11 am in the Walker Funeral Home, 5155 Sylvania Ave. (west of Corey).

walkerfuneralhomes.com



Published in The Blade from Sep. 13 to Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
15
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
Funeral services provided by
Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
5155 West Sylvania Avenue
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 841-2422
Guest Book sponsored by Walker Funeral Home & Crematory

