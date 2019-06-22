|
Dr. James F. Hill
Dr. James F. Hill died peacefully at Canon Hospice on June 12, 2019 in Gulfport, MS at the age of 83.
James is survived by his wife Jeanice, brothers Clarence (Beverly) Hill, and Frank Jr. (Debbie) Hill, children Carolyn (Terry) Pretty, Katherine Hawk, James "Guy" (Beth) Hill II, and Marilyn (Marty) Noller along with 11 Grandchildren and 19 Great- Grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Minnie Hill, former wife Majul Hill and Son-in-Law Kenny Hawk.
A reception will be held June 29th at McCord Road Christian Church, 4765 N. McCord Rd, Sylvania, OH from 9:30am – 11:00am with memorial services starting at 11:00am. In lieu of flowers, the family requests consideration for donation to Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation www.themmrf.org.
Published in The Blade from June 22 to June 26, 2019