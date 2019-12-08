|
James F. Holland, Jr.
James F. Holland, Jr. age 90, of Waterville, OH passed away November 28, 2019 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio Perrysburg. He was born October 16, 1929 in Toledo to James, Sr. and Maybelle (Geoffrion) Holland. Jim served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He started his education in the Army and finished by completing his Bachelor's Degree from the University of Toledo. Jim was employed with AP Parts for more than 30 years. An avid sports fan, Jim enjoyed baseball and golf and was a Cleveland Browns fan.
Jim is survived by his children, James (Tonya) Holland, III, Karen (Michael) Green, Richard (Brenda) Taylor and Christopher (Debbie) Taylor; son-in-law, Craig Cliff; grandchildren, Ryan Cliff, Zach Cliff, Evan Cliff, Shannon (Joe) Myers, Aaron (Jennifer) Green, Adam (Rachel) Green, Daniel (Emily) Loch, James Loch, Amy Taylor, Jeremiah (Jessica) Taylor and Jacob Taylor; and 11 great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his wife, Betty; daughters, Regan and Kathleen; grandson, David and brother, Robert.
The family will receive guests, Saturday, December 14, 2019 from 9:00 A.M. until the time of the Memorial Service at 10:30 A.M. at Newcomer SW Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd. (419-381-1900).
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to in Jim's memory.
Published in The Blade from Dec. 8 to Dec. 9, 2019