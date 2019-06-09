James "Jim" F. Hundsrucker, Sr.



James "Jim" F. Hundsrucker, Sr. 1944-2019, 74, of Toledo passed away Sunday May 19th, 2019 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio. Jim was born August 23, 1944 to Frank and Mabel (Pennock) Hundsrucker. He was a proud resident of the Toledo area and member of Immaculate Conception Church. Jim is survived by his devoted wife and lifelong friend Jeanine Hundsrucker whom he lovingly called "his left arm," his children Angi Ferencz (Tim Eisel) and James F Hundsrucker Jr, grandsons Aaron and Stephen Ferencz, stepchildren Tamara (Scott) Edinger, W. Todd (Barbara) Bonfert, Jill (Kevin) Doniere, Alex Kish and foster son Russell Hawkins. Jim enjoyed his time spent with his step grandchildren Sydney, Franceska and Gabriel Edinger, Jonah, Jude and Simon Doniere, and Sophia Bonfert. Jim was a graduate of Libbey High School in 1962. He worked as a union sheet metal worker prior to working 33 years for Wonder Bread. His hobby was raising pigeons which he spent many hours training and racing. Jim had a kind heart and was always willing to help anyone in need. He had a way of bringing joy to people he just met. Jim was preceded in death by his brother Robert (Marcie) Hundsrucker and is survived by his sisters Joyce (Gus) Strom, Jeannie (Pat) Gaynor and brother Jerry (Helen) Hundsrucker. Jim was a very special uncle to his nieces and nephews and to the Elfering family. Jim is known for remembering birthdays and holidays with "unusual" greeting cards.We will greatly miss you Jim, you will remain in our hearts. A Memorial mass will be celebrated June 14, 2019 at Immaculate Conception Church, 434 Eastern Ave. Toledo, OH 43609. Guests welcome 6-7pm mass at 7pm. Donations may be made to the Autism Society or .



Published in The Blade from June 9 to June 10, 2019