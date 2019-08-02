Home

POWERED BY

Services
W K Sujkowski & Son Funeral Home
3838 Airport Hwy
Toledo, OH 43615
(419) 385-5305
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
W K Sujkowski & Son Funeral Home
3838 Airport Hwy
Toledo, OH 43615
View Map
Service
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
4:00 PM - 4:30 PM
W K Sujkowski & Son Funeral Home
3838 Airport Hwy
Toledo, OH 43615
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Mikolajczyk
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James F. Mikolajczyk


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James F. Mikolajczyk Obituary
James F. Mikolajczyk

James "Jim Miko" Mikolajczyk, 75, passed away July 31, 2019. He was born November 22, 1943 to Anna and Benedict Mikolajczyk. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Beverly Mikolajczyk; their three children: Ken Mikolajczyk, Bob (Amy) Mikolajczyk, and Sandy Hall (Jim Bishop); five grandchildren: Logan, Laine, Luke, Olivia and Avery; and his sister, Joyce Lorenz.

Family and friends may visit at the W.K. Sujkowski & Son Funeral Home, 3838 Airport Hwy., on August 4, 2019 from 1-4:00 p.m. with a service from 4:00 p.m.-4:30 p.m.

Please send condolences to www.sujkowskiairport.com.

Published in The Blade on Aug. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now