James F. Mikolajczyk
James "Jim Miko" Mikolajczyk, 75, passed away July 31, 2019. He was born November 22, 1943 to Anna and Benedict Mikolajczyk. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Beverly Mikolajczyk; their three children: Ken Mikolajczyk, Bob (Amy) Mikolajczyk, and Sandy Hall (Jim Bishop); five grandchildren: Logan, Laine, Luke, Olivia and Avery; and his sister, Joyce Lorenz.
Family and friends may visit at the W.K. Sujkowski & Son Funeral Home, 3838 Airport Hwy., on August 4, 2019 from 1-4:00 p.m. with a service from 4:00 p.m.-4:30 p.m.
Please send condolences to www.sujkowskiairport.com.
Published in The Blade on Aug. 2, 2019