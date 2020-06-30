(News story) LAMBERTVILLE - James F. Porcello, Jr., a lawyer who became expert in protecting and defending intellectual property through patents, trademarks, and copyrights, died June 16 in his Lambertville home. He was 68.
He had a heart attack, his son, said.
Mr. Porcello, until retiring about a year ago, was a partner in the firm, then known as Emch, Schaffer, Schaub & Porcello. He was hired in 1978, but the firm traces its history to 1901 and has represented some of Toledo's largest firms and protected their products and processes - even the distinctive pink of Owens Corning's insulation.
Mr. Porcello's brief, according to the firm's website, included mechanical-electrical devices, medical devices, and control systems, but also licensing and joint venture agreements and controversies over domain names.
"It fit him perfect, because he was a pretty by-the-book kind of guy, in life and even as a dad," his son said. "He loved to know how things work. He had to figure it out. He was definitely a problem solver, straight to the point."
He worked closely with what is now Marathon Petroleum through the years, but he had a lot of long relationships, his daughter, Eve Porcello, said.
"He really wanted to make sure everyone's needs were supported," his daughter said. "He had a good way to make sure people were comfortable, and most people got along with him really well."
He tried cases in federal court to protect his clients' interests, often in tandem with Mark Schaffer, his late law partner. As a team, they complemented each other's strengths, Mr. Porcello's daughter said.
Mr. Schaffer's son, Carl, formerly with the firm, recalled Mr. Porcello's compassion as a lawyer and as an associate of those new to the profession.
"He understood the need for reasonableness and kindness, especially in negotiating with opposing counsel," Carl Schaffer said. "He was never going to be the guy who was going to be difficult to work with.
"He took that through to the way he worked with younger lawyers. He was understanding of how hard it is when you're getting started and the things you just don't know," Mr. Schaffer said.
He was born Oct. 3, 1951, in Cleveland to Elizabeth and James Porcello. He attended Brush High School in Cleveland and Purdue University, from which he received a bachelor's degree in science and engineering.
He was a saxophonist in the Purdue marching band, where he met his wife, who was a majorette. He also played in rock bands while in college and appreciated music of that era. Chicago was his favorite band, his son said.
He received his law degree from Capital University and was admitted to the Ohio Bar in November, 1977.
Mr. Porcello was a former officer and president of the Toledo Hearing and Speech Center. He had dyslexia and a stutter in childhood and was involved to give back, his daughter said.
An animal lover, he accepted the multiple dogs and cats who shared the Porcello household and was active in the Toledo Area Humane Society.
Good food was central to his travels, stateside and in Europe. Back home, he read cookbooks, bought the latest kitchen gadget, and cooked nearly every night. Lasagna and other Italian dishes were specialties.
"The best thing about my dad is he put everyone first all the time," his daughter said.
Surviving are his wife, the former Lorri Patton, whom he married June 30, 1972; daughter, Eve Porcello; son, Thomas; mother, Elizabeth, and a granddaughter.
There will be no services. Arrangements are by Urbanski Funeral Home.
The family suggests tributes to the American Heart Association.
