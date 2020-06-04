James F. ReucherJames F. Reucher age, 77 of Rossford, Ohio passed away on Monday, June 1, 2020 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Toledo. He was born on June 24, 1942 in Rossford, Ohio to Frank and Mary (Reiter) Reucher. Jim was a graduate of Rossford High School and proudly served in the Ohio National Guard. He was employed with Libbey Owens Ford Glass Company for more than 30 years. Jim was a member of All Saints Catholic Church where he volunteered for the summer festivals. He was an avid Detroit Tigers and Notre Dame fan. He enjoyed traveling, especially to Mackinac Island and Las Vegas.Jim was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Gertrude Walczewski, Barbara Myers, Edward Reucher, Virginia Hricovsky; Janet Reucher; and nephew, David Myers.Surviving are his nieces Sharon Cooper, Nancy Grinonneau, Patti Myers, Carol Destatte, Linda Papulias, Joyce Berry, Debbie Sullivan and Marianne Dumas; nephews, Gary Walczewski, Tom Myers, Steve Myers, and Michael Reucher; brother in-law, Dale (Pat) Myers; and his special friend Lamar Garcia. Also surviving are great nieces and nephews and great-great nieces and nephews.Family and friends may visit on Saturday, June 6, 2020 from 9:00– 10:00 a.m. at All Saints Catholic Church, 628 Lime City Rd., Rossford, OH where a Funeral Mass will begin at 10:00 AM in the church. Interment will follow at Ft. Meigs Cemetery in Perrysburg. The Sujkowski Walker Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. The family suggests contributions in Jim's memory be directed to All Saints Church or the Wood County Humane Society. To leave online expressions of sympathy please visit: