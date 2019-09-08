Home

Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
440 S. Coy Road
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 698-4301
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
440 S. Coy Road
Oregon, OH 43616
Service
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
7:00 PM
Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
440 S. Coy Road
Oregon, OH 43616
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
First St. John Lutheran Church
Seaman Rd
Toledo, OH
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
10:30 AM
First St. John Lutheran Church
Seaman Rd
Toledo, OH
James F. Sommers Sr.


1939 - 2019
James F. Sommers Sr. Obituary
James F. Sommers Sr.

James F. Sommers Sr., 80, of Oregon, OH, passed away on Friday, September 6, 2019 at Hospice of NWO, Perrysburg. James was born January 17, 1939 in Toledo, Ohio, to Earl and Marietta Sommers. Raised by his grandparents, Ralph and Lillian May. Jim was active for many years in the welding supply industry, and served as a business partner in Weld 1 Supply prior selling to AGA Gas, Inc. in 1981. He retired from AGA in 2001 as Business Manager, overseeing the welding products division. Jim was well known in the community for his volunteer work in many organizations at St. John Lutheran Church, Genacross Lutheran Services Toledo Campus, American Welding Society, and Toledo Sail & Power Squadron. Jim took especially great pride in serving Toledo Sail & Power Squadron as Commander in 1978, and Educational Officer in 2005 to 2008. In 2008 he received the prestigious National Chapman Award, for Excellence in Teaching Safe Boating.

Surviving are his wife of 61 years, Louise; daughter, Julie Ann (Jim) Swanson; son, James F. Sommers Jr.; sisters, Charlene (Billie Ray) Carr, Cheryl Ann (Ralph) Lively; brothers, Ronald and William McNeal; brother and sister in law, Joseph and Carolyn Blowers; grandchildren, Alexander L. Infantino, Lucas J. Sommers, and their mother, Becky C. Sommers, Benjamin J. Keller, Carrie E. Keller. Also surviving are many nieces and nephews. Jim was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents; sister, Marcia King.

Family and friends may visit Eggleston Meinert Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel, 440 S. Coy Rd. on Tuesday from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Toledo Sail & Power Squadron Services will be held at 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held at First St. John Lutheran Church, Seaman Rd, Toledo, on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. where family will greet friends beginning at 9:30 a.m. Interment will be private at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to First St. John Lutheran Church, Genacross Lutheran Services Toledo Campus.

www.egglestonmeinert.com
logo


Published in The Blade from Sept. 8 to Sept. 9, 2019
