James F. Walczak


1947 - 2020
James F. Walczak Obituary
James F. Walczak

7/28/1947 - 3/8/2020

James F. Walczak, age 72, passed away at his home in Allen, TX on March 8, 2020. Jim was born in Toledo, OH July 28, 1947 to Kenneth and Mary Jo (Foster) Walczak. A 1965 graduate of Whitmer High School, he received his associates degree from the University of Toledo and was a veteran of the US Army. Jim worked for Haughton Elevator and as a senior quality assurance officer in the nuclear industry.

Jim had a lifelong interest in geology, paleontology and earth science. He was a collector of large fossils, animal and plant specimens, and other artifacts. Jim enjoyed sharing his expertise through educational talks and loved going on adventures with his wife in pursuit of his hobby. He moved to Allen, TX from the Toledo area in the 1990s where he was a longtime member of the Dallas Society of Paleontology.

Jim is survived by his wife of 44 years, Sharon (Houtz) Walczak; children, Tammy (Dean) Goebel and Terri (Rich) Stoy; 5 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; brother, Mark (Melinda); brother-in-law, Will Carey; 3 nieces; 2 nephews; 3 aunts; and 1 uncle. In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his sister, Peggy Jo Carey and her daughter, Laura.

Services were private. Memorial contributions may be made to the . Arrangements by Allen Family Options in Plano, TX.

Published in The Blade from Mar. 15 to Mar. 17, 2020
