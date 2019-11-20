|
James F. Wood
James F. Wood, 65, of Chicago, Illinois, formerly of Maumee, Ohio, passed away on November 13, 2019. Jim graduated from Toledo Central Catholic High School, class of 1972 and the University of Toledo College of Pharmacy, class of 1977. Jim went on to work 40 years for Rite Aid Pharmacy.
Jim is survived by his loving wife, Carol, daughters Jennifer (Mike) Wiesenhahn, Catherine, and his favorite granddaughter Mara. He is also survived by his sister Kathleen (Dan) Millwood, and brothers Michael (Mary Grace), John, and Daniel Wood along with many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, James E. and Norma M. Wood. Jim loved to watch his girls play sports. He loved Notre Dame football, Doctor Pepper, bacon, and holiday candy because it was the freshest. Jim enjoyed shopping at Andersons and relaxing in his La-Z-Boy recliner. He loved his family vacations to Mohican State Park and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. A service was held at Pilgrim Lutheran Church in Chicago, Illinois on November 17, 2019. The family requests that any memorial donations be made to Pilgrim Lutheran Church, 4300 N. Winchester Ave., Chicago, Illinois 60613
Published in The Blade on Nov. 20, 2019