James Francis Milton Jr.



James F. Milton, Jr., age 82, of Oregon, Ohio passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at Oregon Healthcare. He was born on February 17, 1938, in Brooklyn, New York to Catherine (McCaffrey) and James Milton, Sr.



James grew up in Long Island, New York before joining the United States Army. After serving in the U.S. Army, he made his way to the Toledo area. His public service continued as he served on the governing board of the Lucas County Educational Service Center. He worked as a letter carrier for the U.S. Post Office retiring after 21 years. He was known as "Uncle Miltie" at the Reynolds Corner Post Office. James was married to his long-time friend of 37 years, Rosemarie.



He was a generous and kind-hearted man, a great patriot, and loved America. He was an avid fan of his New York football and baseball teams. He was a history buff and had a love for art. James enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, reading and keeping up on current events. He was known for his New York "one-liner" sense of humor. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends.



James is survived by his loving wife Rosemarie; his children, Teresa (Sherry) Stewart, James (Beth) Milton III, Kelly (Rick) Mitchell, Tim (Jason) Mitchell, Maria Teresa (Bill) Peters, Steven (Tinola) Guerrero; grandchildren, Justin, Dylan, Anthony, Christian, Alex, Octavius and Vladimir; and sisters, Kathleen (Terry) Swingle and Mary (Bob) Repass. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Edward Voyer; and sister, Merrick Martineau.



James will be laid to rest with his mother and father at Arlington National Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held at a later time when it is once again safe to be together.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store