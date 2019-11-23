|
|
James Frank Farnsworth
James Frank Farnsworth, age 87, of Delta, OH, peacefully died at home and passed into heaven on November 21, 2019. Jim was preceded in death by his sister, Mary Strayer in 2012; his wife of 53 years, Shirley (Angle) in 2009; his son, Jeffrey in 2004, and his granddaughter, Chantal in 1993.
He is survived by his adopted daughter, Betsy (Jeff) Jaynes of Perrysburg, OH; adopted daughter, Antoinette (Brad) Bloomer of Swanton, OH, and their five children, Lydia Promise, Tabitha Favor, Josiah Courage, Priscilla Glory and Elijah Wisdom; grandson, Evan James (Kimberly) Farnsworth and their two children, Remington James and Wyatt Jeffrey.
In 1932, Jim was adopted by Frank and Helen (Winn) Farnsworth of Waterville. He graduated from Waterville High School as he often bragged, in the top 16 of his class. (There were only 17 in his class!) He graduated from BGSU in 1955 with a Bachelor's of Education and taught at Westin, Swanton, and Delta schools. He became an agent for State Farm Insurance in 1961 and after working out of his home for two years, purchased an office building on Main Street in Delta where he served the community as a Good Neighbor until retiring after 36 years. Jim was involved in Toastmasters, Boys Scouts, the Farm Bureau, a past president of the Delta Rotary Club, former board member and president of Tri-County Rural Electric, served on the Board of Directors at First Federal of Delta for 43 years, and was a past member of the Delta United Methodist Church. Jim's favorite hobbies in his spry years were his apple orchard, tinkering with his tractors, and restoring his classic car. After being diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease in 2011, he spent most of his time enjoying his grandchildren's activities, having pleasant conversations, and watching movies with his caregivers and his faithful canine, Sasha. For the past two years, he was blessed by his loving caregivers who became family: Becky, Dawn, Drema, Jody, June, Kim, and Nancy.
Visitation is at Barnes Funeral Chapel, 5825 SH 109, Delta, OH, from 5 to 8 pm, Monday, November 25. Interment will be at Wauseon Union Cemetery at 9:30 am Tuesday, November 26, followed by a memorial service at the Delta United Methodist Church, 101 Northwood St., Delta, OH, at 11:00 am. Donations in Jim's memory can be made to The Gideons International or Delta United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.barnesfuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Blade on Nov. 23, 2019