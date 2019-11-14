|
|
James Franklin Simpson
Born December 29, 1940 in Buckhannon, West Virginia. He has passed away on November 11, 2019 at Toledo Hospital.
Jimmy was a friend to all and had a great passion for teaching. He was a member of the International Fluid Power Society since 1989 and was recently awarded Emeritus Certification in 2019 for his many accreditations and contributions. Jim had taught Fluid Power at Owens Community College and loved all his students. His enthusiasm for building race cars early on gave him the opportunity to meet and befriend many people. Above all he was a loving husband, father and grandfather that will be greatly missed.
He is survived by his wife, Kathleen of Toledo; daughter, Stephanie and husband Chris Philips of Livonia; son, Matthew and wife Kendra Simpson of Chicago and grandchildren, Reece, Emersyn, Milo, Madeline and Marlowe. Private services will be held for family on November 9 at Newcomer Funeral Home. If you would like to send regards, they can be mailed to 4627 Gilhouse Rd, Toledo, Oh 43623.
Published in The Blade on Nov. 14, 2019