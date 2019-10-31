Home

C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc.
1629 Nebraska Ave
Toledo, OH 43607
(419) 255-7682
Wake
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc.
1629 Nebraska Ave
Toledo, OH 43607
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
5:00 PM
C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc.
1629 Nebraska Ave
Toledo, OH 43607
James Fulton Haynes Obituary
Mr. James Fulton Haynes

Mr. Haynes, 67, passed October 22, 2019, in the Darlington Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. He attended the Jesup W. Scott High School and is survived by son, James Smith; daughter, Trieva Smith; brother, Ollie Haynes; sister, Doris Burkes and special niece, Cathward (Mike) Hibbler. Memorial Services will be 5:00 p.m. Saturday, November 2, 2019, at The C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc. Chapel, 1629 Nebraska Avenue, Toledo, OH 43607, preceded by a 4:00 p.m. Family Hour/Wake.

Published in The Blade on Oct. 31, 2019
