Mr. James Fulton Haynes
Mr. Haynes, 67, passed October 22, 2019, in the Darlington Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. He attended the Jesup W. Scott High School and is survived by son, James Smith; daughter, Trieva Smith; brother, Ollie Haynes; sister, Doris Burkes and special niece, Cathward (Mike) Hibbler. Memorial Services will be 5:00 p.m. Saturday, November 2, 2019, at The C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc. Chapel, 1629 Nebraska Avenue, Toledo, OH 43607, preceded by a 4:00 p.m. Family Hour/Wake.
Published in The Blade on Oct. 31, 2019