James G. Bond, PhD
James G. "Jim" Bond, Chief Psychologist of the Toledo State and Receiving Hospital 1954 to 1967, passed away January 16, 2019, at 94, after a long struggle with Alzheimer's Disease, in Seattle, WA. Born in Lorain, Ohio April 17, 1924, he served as a First Sergeant in the Army Infantry in Italy during WWII. Jim and wife Lois (Leach) raised three children in the Adam's Township area outside of Toledo in the 1950s and 1960s.
Dearly loved, Jim will be deeply missed by his family and friends. Remembrances may be made to: Providence Hospice of Seattle Foundation.
