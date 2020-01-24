Home

Dunn Funeral Home
408 W. Wooster St.
Bowling Green, OH 43402
419-352-2132
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
First Christian Church
875 Haskins Road
Bowling Green, OH
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
12:00 PM
First Christian Church
875 Haskins Road
Bowling Green, OH
James G. Thomson

James G. Thomson, 77, of Bowling Green, OH passed away on Friday, January 17. Jim held many positions at Mid-Am Bank (Sky) over 35 years. He is survived by his wife, Rae; son, Steve (Amy); daughter, Ann (Rob) Slane and 3 granddaughters, Staci, Courtney, and Kate.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Friday, January 31, 2020 at Noon in the First Christian Church, 875 Haskins Road Bowling Green, Ohio. Rev. Matt Every will officiate. Visitation will be held on Friday at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at Noon. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Dunn Funeral Home in Bowling Green.

dunnfuneralhome.com

Published in The Blade on Jan. 24, 2020
