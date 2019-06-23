James "Jim" Geissler



James "Jim" Geissler, 72, of Sylvania, Ohio died on June 18, 2019 in his home surrounded by family. Jim was born October 28, 1946 in Abington, PA to parents Leslie and Margaret (Nicklaus) Geissler. Jim served in the Army from 1968-1976. He is preceded in death by his parents and his sister Judy (Geissler) Evans. He is survived by his wife Patricia (Frost) Geissler; his son Thomas and his wife Stacy (Archambeau) Geissler and their children Bennett, Caden and AnaKate; his son Brett and his wife Alexis (Filoromo) Geissler and their children Owen and Madeline; his sister Margie (Geissler) and her husband Mark Tekamp and their children Alec and Zach. James played baseball and soccer at Susquehanna University and enjoyed spending time playing cards with family and friends. For over 30 years, he was an active member of the Toledo golf community as a player, and caddied for several ladies during the LPGA Marathon Classic. James spent his career at Owens Illinois and Merrill Lynch. A memorial service remembering the life of James will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the .



Published in The Blade from June 23 to June 24, 2019