James Granner


1925 - 2019
James Granner Obituary
James Granner

James Edward Granner, 94, of Point Place, died October 24, 2019 at his home. He was born on October 23, 1925 in Sumner, Iowa to Catherine and Paul Granner. He graduated from Charles City High School in Iowa and attended Bowling Green State University, training for the U.S. Naval Air Force. He was honorably discharged after nearly four years service during WWII. He married Juanita Vollmar on September 27, 1946 and they were married for 59 years before her death. He managed the White Haines Optical Company for 41 years and then 3 years as Industrial Sales Manager for Toledo Optical.

He was a Scout Leader, Member AARP #2707, Point Place Friendship Boosters Club, Point Place UCC, Point Place Seniors, National Rifle Association, North Toledo Sportsman Club, and Black Swamp Woodcarvers. He had a love of the outdoors- fishing, hunting and camping, especially in Canada where he spent many weeks on vacation.

He is survived by his son, Donald (Sue) Granner; daughter, Gloria (Keith) Rider; grandchildren, Todd and Jason Harr, Amy Dinger; great grandchildren, Mason, Madalyn and Ryan; and sister Ruby Usher.

Services will be private for the family. Blanchard-Strabler Funeral Home (419) 269-1111. Online condolences:

blanchardstrabler.com

Published in The Blade on Oct. 27, 2019
