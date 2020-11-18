1/1
James Gruetter
1958 - 2020
James Gruetter

James Gruetter, 62, of Millbury, passed away on Saturday, November 14, 2020. He was born in Toledo on March 5, 1958 to Roy and Eileen (Felser) Gruetter. Jim had the biggest heart and it showed with all the time he devoted to his grandchildren. He loved watching them grow. He spent his free time watching football and playing cards with close friends. He was always willing to lend a hand to whomever was in need. Even through his own health struggles he still took care of his mother. He worked for many years as a maintenance mechanic.

Jim is survived by his loving mother, Eileen; children, Ryan (Anna) Gruetter, Christa Gruetter; grandchildren, Sophia, Lylah, Isaiah, Kayla, Michael, and Amaya; siblings, John, Sue Miller, Nancy (Ray) Stribrny, and Rob; three nephews and a niece. He was preceded in death by his father, Roy and wife of many years, Gladys Gruetter.

Friends will be received on Friday, November 20, 2020 beginning at Noon at Witzler-Shank-Walker Funeral Home, 701 N. Main Street, Walbridge, OH 436465 (419-666-3121), until the time of service at 6:00 p.m. Please wear a mask and follow all social distance guidelines while at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Kidney Foundation of Northwest Ohio, 3100 Central Ave. #150, Toledo, OH 43606. Online condolences to the family may be made at walkerfuneralhomes.com.

The family would also like to thank the amazing nursing staff at St. Vincent's Intensive Care Unit. From the bottom of their hearts they appreciate all the kind words and comforting care they provided in the last days of Jim's life. He left this world in peace because of the care they provided.



Published in The Blade from Nov. 18 to Nov. 20, 2020.
