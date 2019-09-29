|
James H. Anderson Sr.
James H. Anderson Sr., 61, a former Sylvania, OH, resident and currently of Elberta, AL, passed away Sunday, September 22, 2019. Jim attended Sylvania Northview High School and worked in the auto industry for many years. He is survived by daughters, Erica (Jacob Ridley) and Jessica (Bobby Koester) Anderson; son, J.R. Anderson; grandchildren, Jacob Jr, Justin, Jaymen, Samantha, A.J., Lexi, Jaelynn, Arionah, and Mariah; sister, Pat (Bud) Hakeos; and brothers, Chuck, Edward (Robin), Bill (Peggy) Anderson. Jim was preceded in death by his loving wife, Christine (Hackler) Anderson in 2004.
Friends may call at the Reeb Funeral Home, 5712 N. Main St., Sylvania, OH, Wednesday, October 2nd, from 11:00 AM until the Funeral Ceremony begins 1:00 PM. Jim will be laid to rest beside Christine at Toledo Memorial Park.
Those wishing to offer memorials, in lieu of flowers, are asked to consider tributes to the family.
