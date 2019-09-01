Home

James H. Bieger


1943 - 2019
James H. Bieger Obituary
James H. Bieger

James H. Bieger, age 75, of Toledo, passed away August 26, 2019. Jim was born November 10, 1943 in Buffalo, NY to Edward and Eva (Keller) Bieger. He was employed with Chrysler for more than 35 years retiring in 2001. Jim enjoyed hunting, fishing and woodworking.

In addition to his parents, James was also preceded in death by his sister, Patricia Fornes. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Barbara J. Bieger; children, Janine M. (Robert) Graff and Brian M. Bieger; four grandchildren, Dylan and Jeremy Graff and Gabriel and Jonah Bieger.

In accordance with Jim's wishes he donated his body to UTMC.

Memorial contributions may be made to Bishop Timon High School 601 McKinley Parkway Buffalo, NY 14220 in Jim's memory.

To leave a special message for Jim's family, please visit

www.NewcomerToledo.com
Published in The Blade from Sept. 1 to Sept. 2, 2019
