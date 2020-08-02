1/1
James H. "Jim" Hamel
1935 - 2020
James H. "Jim" Hamel

July 8, 1935 - July 30, 2020

James H. "Jim" Hamel, age 85, a longtime resident of Toledo, passed away Thursday, July 30th, 2020 at Ebeid Hospice Residence. He was born July 8th, 1935 in Detroit, Michigan to Aurel and Mary (Mullen) Hamel.

After high school Jim joined the military and served his country proudly from 1952-1956 in the United States Navy. After receiving an honorable discharge from the military, Jim and his wife Barbara moved from Detroit to Toledo where they happily raised their 5 children in the family homestead lovingly referred to as "the red house on Alexis".

Jim was employed with the Ottawa Hills Board of Education as the Director of Maintenance for many years, retiring in 2000. He also worked at various car dealerships in auto sales. Many of Jim's hobbies included anything that went fast, whether it flew in the sky, roared down the road or raced on a track, Jim loved the experience.

He was a member of the Glass City Corvette Club and enjoyed sharing the excitement of owning and showing his classic red Corvette Convertible to the other members and other classic car enthusiasts at many car shows throughout the area. Another favorite pastime was watching any kind of auto racing, especially NASCAR with wife

Barbara.

Jim was known to be an avid fan of the Detroit Tigers (yes even in the challenging years) and the University of Michigan Wolverines. He was also a past Commodore of the Coast Guard Auxiliary.

While Jim enjoyed many hobbies and interests, what was most important to him was his family, Jim cherished the time spent together laughing, loving and creating memories. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father and grandfather.

Jim was preceded in death by the love of his life, his wife of 64 years, Barbara (Petrosky) in 2019. Left to cherish his memory are his loving children,

Laurie (Mark) Berndt, Greg (Barb) Hamel, James (Carol) Hamel, Steve (Heidi) Hamel & Julie Hartford; precious grandchildren, Mark,

Michael & Matthew Berndt; Alex Kruzel & Grant Hamel; Jenna Lilak, Lucas, Logan & Madeleine Hamel; Jack Hamel; Jordan, Hanna & Jacob Hartford and 11 (almost 12) great-grandchildren. Also surviving are his brother, Phil (Joan) Hamel & sister, Charlotte (Dan) Johns.

Jim's Family would like to thank the Staffs at

Ebeid Hospice and Promedica Home Care for the kindness and support they provided for Jim and our Family.

There will be a Private Family Gathering with Military Honors before burial at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park Cemetery.

Those wishing to make a Memorial Contribution in Jim's memory are asked to consider Ebeid Hospice or a charity of the donor's choice

To leave a special message for the Hamel Family, please visit

www.NewcomerToledo.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade on Aug. 2, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

