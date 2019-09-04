|
|
James H. Klotz
James Henry Klotz, of Sylvania, OH, passed away at ProMedica Ebeid Hospice Residence on September 1, 2019 at the age of 90. Jim was born on June 8, 1929 in Toledo to Henry and Ernestine Jones Klotz. He graduated from Clay High School, and received a Bachelor in Business Administration degree from the University of Toledo in 1951. He married Marian Stone on September 12, 1953 and they shared nearly 66 years together. Jim worked for Owens Illinois for 35 years. After he retired from Owens Illinois, he continued to work, including for the Sylvania School System. He was a loving son, devoted husband, and proud and caring father and grandfather.
Jim is survived by his wife of nearly 66 years, Marian; sons, Jack Klotz and Thomas (Noel) Klotz; daughter, Karen (Mark) Fugate; grandson, Kyle (Wendy) Klotz; granddaughter, Ellen Fugate; and great-granddaughter, Chlo Klotz. He is also survived by brothers-in-law, Kenneth Stone and Robert Stone; sisters-in-law, Dorothy (Cliff) Arman and Doris Stone; and numerous nephews and nieces. He is preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Ernestine; brother, Jack; daughter-in-law, Mary Lynn; and several brothers- and sisters-in-law.
Friends and family will be received on September 5, 2019 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Reeb Funeral Home, 5712 N. Main Street, Sylvania, Ohio (419-882-2033). A funeral service will follow at 1 p.m., and the burial will take place at Toledo Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the . On-line condolences may be made at
www.reebfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade on Sept. 4, 2019