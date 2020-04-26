James H. Knack
1941 - 2020
James H. Knack 04/23/1941 - 04/24/2020 James H. Knack, age 79, of Toledo's Point Place Community, died on April 24, 2020. He was born April 23, 1941 in Monroe, MI to Harold and Dorothy (Hamlin) Knack. James was employed by Dibling Floors along with his business partner of 47 years, Don Brighton. He was a member of Crosspoint Community Church James is survived by his wife, Sharon (Tomaszewski); daughters, Christine Knack-Sepulveda (Joe) and Lynn Knack; step-daughters, Kathy (Ed) Winzeler and Kelly Lewis (Terry); 3 grandchildren; 8 step-grandchildren; and 5 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Beverly; daughter, Angie Holtz; and brother, John Knack. James died from the Covid-19 virus. To honor Jim take a deep breath, wear a mask, wash your hands and stay home. James will be laid to rest privately at St. Anthony Cemetery in Temperance, MI. Arrangements have been entrusted to David R. Jasin-Hoening Funeral Home. Please share condolences at hoeningfuneralhome.com

Published in The Blade from Apr. 26 to Apr. 28, 2020.
