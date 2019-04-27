Services Funeral Mass 11:00 AM St. Joan of Arc Resources More Obituaries for James Kreuz Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? James H. Kreuz

1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences (News story) James H. Kreuz, a barber and hair replacement expert, who in the early 1970s offered the latest in men's hair care and styling at the new Franklin Park Mall, died Sunday in his Springfield Township residence. He was 89.



He had dementia and peripheral artery disease, his wife, Jacquie Kreuz. He liked outdoor pursuits and, until last year, maintained the flower beds at their condominium complex.



""He was a hard worker. It was relaxing for him," his wife said. "It was like playing in the dirt."



He retired when he sold Jim Kreuz Hair Centers in 1999. His focus in the 1980s and 90s became hair replacement, from hair pieces to weaves to surgical solutions.



"Baldness wasn't in when he was doing this. Times have changed since then," his wife said. "He found satisfaction in knowing he brought back a man's personal appearance and his dignity."



He also visited men and women who were cancer patients at the former Medical College of Ohio Hospital and helped them.



"If he could make them smile, he was happy about that," his wife said.



His sister, Eileen O'Boyle, said: "He was a very kind person, tender hearted."



During stateside Army service during the Korean War, Mr. Kreuz operated heavy equipment, but cut hair for spending money. Once home, he formally learned the trade and had an apprenticeship.



He became a partner in a shop on Talmadge Road and, adapting as men visited barbers less frequently, learned to style hair. To offer styling suggestions, Mr. Kreuz told the former Toledo Times in 1970, "I study the man's age, his features, what he does, and try to give him a balance."



He'd become a practitioner of the Roffler-method of razor-cut styling and later was an associate of the Roffler firm.



Mr. Kreuz opened Gentlemen's Quarters, a styling salon in Franklin Park that had a waiting lounge, stylists in separate rooms, and a laboratory for on-the-spot hair analysis. He told The Blade in 1973 that he'd traveled the country to keep up on styling methods. In those days, men were asking their barbers for hair styles they'd seen in ads.



"If you can't deliver, you've lost a customer," Mr. Kreuz told The Blade.



He taught hair styling and distributed styling products around the state. He became a judge in styling competitions.



"He liked people," said Carl Davidson, a retired hair stylist and a Roffler franchisee in Dayton and then Cincinnati. "And he was honest and very straightforward always."



He was born Nov. 14, 1929, the first of Virginia and Wendel Kreuz's seven children, and grew up on a farm in western Lucas County. He was a graduate of Swanton High School, where he played baseball. A draft notice stopped his chance to play baseball at the University of Detroit. After his Army service, he played federation softball.



He liked to golf and was a former member of Brandywine Country Club. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus' Fourth Degree.



He was formerly married to Pat Kreuz. A younger brother, Leonard "Butch" Kreuz, an award-winning barber, died in 2003.



Surviving are his wife, Jacquie Kreuz, whom he married Jan. 22, 1982; sons Kevin and Keith Kreuz; daughter, Cynthia Montgomery; stepsons Daryl and Todd Baldwin; brother, Harold Kreuz; sister, Eileen O'Boyle; nine grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.



Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday in St. Joan of Arc Church, where he was a member.



The family suggests tributes to the or Hospice of Northwest Ohio.



This is a news story by Mark Zaborney. Contact him at [email protected] or 419-724-6182. Published in The Blade on Apr. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries Funeral Etiquette Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.