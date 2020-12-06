James H. McGowan
James H. McGowan, 94, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on November 30, 2020, just 7 weeks after the death of the love of his life, his wife, Barbara. At 88 years old, Jim made the difficult choice to go on dialysis-4 hours a day, 3 days a week, for 6 years-enduring over 900 treatments. He committed to staying alive so Barbara wouldn't have to live a day without him. They enjoyed almost 66 years together and built a wonderful family of five children, 14 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.
Jim and Barbara created a legacy of beautiful memories for their children and grandchildren. Their love for celebrations, their focus on the importance of family, the wonderful holiday traditions and their true example of living with humility and selflessness, will resonate in the hearts of their children for years to come. Jim's straight forward, no excuses, go for it approach to life inspired everyone around him. As one of his granddaughters recently said, "Grandpa simply was who he was, and that in and of itself, made everyone in his path want to be better."
Jim's life was full of adventure. In high school, he caddied at Inverness Club. He rode his bike from the Sylvania and Douglas area to Inverness every day at 6AM to get on the caddie master's list by 6:30 so he could secure a job for the day. After moving up the ranks as a caddy, Jim was offered a position to work in the pro shop for then head pro, Byron Nelson. Jim developed a lifelong interest in golf from that experience, spending many hours with Byron, both in the shop and on the course.
Jim's next employment adventure began when Byron sent a letter of recommendation on his behalf to the former B.R. Baker's Men's store in downtown Toledo. Jim would hitchhike from Central Catholic to Baker's, work until 9, and take a bus home, usually arriving by 10 PM. Jim wore loose fitting jackets, pegged pants and Windsor knots on high collared shirts. His personal style encouraged sales which helped him to flourish in that position. Jim developed a group of loyal customers from Central, Scott, DeVilbiss, and Ottawa Hills high schools who liked the styles Jim created for them. It was WWII and clothes were rationed, so Jim would meet the delivery trucks at the loading dock, pick the items he wanted and hide them in the store until he could contact his customers. Jim would say years later that is where he learned to sell.
Jim and his brother, John, saw an opportunity and began to sell Jim's BR Bakers customers tickets to dances held by high school fraternities and sororities. This led to Jim and John forming McGowan Brothers Booking Agency, a union licensed talent booking company. Together, they grew that business until they were booking nationally known acts like Jimmy and Tommy Dorsey, Benny Goodman, and Count Basie for shows at the Trianon Ballroom and other theaters and night clubs around northwest Ohio. That led to a lifelong appreciation for all forms of entertainment, including great vocal performers, bands, musicals, and movies.
Jim graduated from Central Catholic High School in 1945 and maintained a lifelong friendship with several of his classmates. They became known as the "lunch bunch" and met weekly until 2019. After high school, Jim spent 2 years in the Air Force and was honorably discharged after attaining rank of corporal. He was stationed in Wiesbaden, Germany. Having studied mechanical drawing at Central Catholic, he spent his time drawing maps for Air Force Weather Europe. He thoroughly enjoyed the experience, working amongst officers in a beautiful home used as their headquarters. While stationed in Europe he gained an appreciation for architecture and acquired a love of massive doors, high ceilings and large moldings, and the elements of correct proportion and balance in the design of homes. When he returned, Jim earned a degree in Business from the University of Toledo.
Jim and his brother, John, joined their dad as real estate brokers shortly after college. After a few years, Jim decided to try the building business. His father loaned him the money for his first two story speculation home, patting him on the back and commenting, "I hope you're right!" And he certainly was! Jim's attention to detail, relentless work ethic and integrity were the foundation for his 57-year career in the custom home building business. He was a true visionary in his field. Jim was eventually joined in the business by his son, Marty. Later in his career, Jim was joined by his sons, Jim and Mike, and developed a number of residential and commercial buildings and subdivisions. Jim designed and built many of the most beautiful homes in the Toledo area. To Jim's credit are some of the most stunning subdivisions in the area, including The Stables, Riverhills, Wildewood, Northwoods, and his personal favorite, Exmoor.
Not to be forgotten in this tribute to Jim is his love for all things sweet. He was a connoisseur of all desserts and treats. He was known to drive across town to Wixey Bakery for the best turnover, to Schmucker's for the best pie, and back home to Barbara for the very best in homemade cakes. He knew where to go to get the best chocolates, candies, frozen yogurt, cookies, and everything in between. He delighted in sharing his favorites with everyone around him. So began the fun of everyone gifting him with all kinds of treats and if you brought one that didn't meet his standards, he was quick to let you know.
Jim is survived by his children, Jim (Joni), Mike (Judi), Marty, and Meg (Chuck) Niehaus; 14 adoring grandchildren; 3 grandsons-in-law; and 5 great grandchildren; siblings-in-law, Nancy Harshman, Bob and Joanne Floyd, and Jim and Wendy Floyd. He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara, his daughter, Molly Rinker and his brother, John McGowan.
Jim's family would like to express the deepest gratitude to a group of very special caregivers, Regina, Linda, Jamie, Shareen, Casey, Priscilla, Mary and Kris. Together with our brother, Marty, they gave Mom and Dad the opportunity to live out their lives in the comfort of their own home, with dignity and respect, surrounded by much love. We wish to thank Dr. Das, Heather and the entire staff at US Renal Care for helping make a difficult task bearable and for caring for our Dad with such compassion. We would also like to thank Mounir Elkhatib, MD, a very special doctor and friend, and his staff, for answering often daily phone calls, and supporting us beautifully on our journey.
The family asks that you not send flowers. Jim and Barbara believed deeply in the value of a Catholic education. Please consider a donation to the scholarship fund at either St. Ursula Academy (4025 Indian Rd., Toledo, OH 43606) or St. Francis de Sales School (2323 W. Bancroft St., Toledo, OH 43607).
Unfortunately, due to COVID concerns, a private memorial mass will be held on December 19th, at 11 a.m. at Christ the King. It will be livestreamed and can be viewed beginning at 10:45 by visiting www.CKToledo.org
and scroll down to live stream. Jim arranged for his body to be donated to UTMC, hoping some future doctor would benefit from examining "an old geezer." Therefore, there will be no burial at this time.