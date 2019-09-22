Home

Witzler Shank Funeral Home
222 E South Boundary St
Perrysburg, OH 43551
(419) 874-3133
James H. Sickles


1949 - 2019
James H. Sickles Obituary
James H. Sickles

James H. Sickles, 70, of Perrysburg, passed away peacefully Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at his home. James was born March 26, 1949 in Toledo, Ohio, to William J. and Jessie A. (Zimmerman) Sickles. He graduated from Perrysburg High School in 1967 and went on and earned his Master's degree from Bowling Green State University in 1971.

James taught history at Gibsonburg for 1 year and then became a guidance counselor for 30 years for Perrysburg High School, retiring in 2002. He then became an advisor and recruiter at Owens Community College for 10 years. James was a lifelong HAM radio operator and loved shooting clay pigeons and shooting trap as hobbies and he also enjoyed managing Three Meadows Pond for several summers. Every May for 4 years, he rode cross country from Los Angeles, CA to Washington, DC on his Honda Goldwing participating in 'Run for the Wall' with his brother-in-law, Pete Clark, in support of Vietnam Veterans. But his greatest enjoyment came from spending time with his children and grandchildren.

He is survived by his significant other of 16 years, Rebecca Walters; children, Jennifer Coffman and Christine (Ken) Boyer; step-children, Ryan (Melissa McCray) Walters and Patrick (Brooke) Walters; grandchildren, Austin, Sophia, Erin, Cooper, Hayden and Ava; mother-in-law, Rose Finch; good friends, John Henline, Jennifer Verbosky and Kris Harvey and many other beloved family members and dear friends. James was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Diane; his brother, William "John" Sickles; his father-in law, Hub Finch and sister-in-law, Roz (Finch) Gries.

A Celebration of James's life will be held at a later date. Cremation was entrusted to Witzler-Shank Funeral Home, Perrysburg (419-874-3133). The family asks that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in James's name to Pancreatic Cancer Research, Hospice of Northwest Ohio, or the Hickman Cancer Center (Bite for the Fight). The family would like to thank all of the staff and nurses at The Hickman Cancer Center and Hospice of Northwest of Ohio for exceptional Care and support. Condolences may be made online to the family at:

www.witzlershank.com
logo


Published in The Blade from Sept. 22 to Sept. 23, 2019
