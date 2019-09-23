|
(News story) James H. Sickles, who was a guidance counselor at Perrysburg High School for 30 years and an adviser and recruiter at Owens Community College for 10 years, died Tuesday at his home in Perrysburg. He was 70.
He died after a nearly two-year battle with pancreatic cancer, said Rebecca Walters, his girlfriend of 16 years. Mr. Sickles lived much longer than expected after his initial diagnosis 23 months ago.
"He beat all the odds," Ms. Walters said.
Mr. Sickles was born March 26, 1949 in Toledo to William J. and Jessie A. Sickles. He graduated from Perrysburg High School in 1967 and earned a master's degree in 1971 from Bowling Green State University.
After a year as a history teacher in Gibsonburg, he returned to his hometown high school as a guidance counselor.
"He touched a lot of kids' lives," Ms. Walters said. "He really did have a knack for it."
Mr. Sickles not only guided students through their studies in high school and onward to their college path, but also helped them through any number of issues in their home lives. Ms. Walters said he was well liked by students who remembered him long after graduation.
"Every class that had him, when doing their milestone class reunion he was always invited," Ms. Walters said.
He retired from the school in 2002, but continued in the field by becoming an adviser at Owens Community College. He spent a decade there, also doing some recruiting work later in his tenure.
Though he switched to being a counselor, his love of history remained.
"There were times I'd go in the house and every TV had the History Channel on," Ms. Walters said. "It just kind of stuck with him. History was always a part of him."
Mr. Sickles' enjoyed several hobbies, including clay pigeon and trap shooting at Camp Perry. He was also a longtime ham radio operator.
"He would just have the monitor on in the house and listen to the truckers and everybody talk," Ms. Walters said.
He loved riding his motorcycle, taking numerous trips across the countryside to enjoy. Ms. Walters sometimes rode with him on longer excursions.
"He would go up around all the lakes in Michigan," Ms. Walters said.
Mr. Sickles took his Honda Goldwing on four cross-country trips from Los Angeles to Washington, D.C., in the annual Run for the Wall event in support of Vietnam veterans, including brother-in-law and fellow rider Pete Clark.
Ms. Walters said her boyfriend was ornery, but always in a well-meaning way.
"He was a teaser," she said. "If I would get uptight about something, he was able to bring me down because he was so relaxed about everything."
He always put Ms. Walters and his family first. He had two daughters with his late wife, the former Diane Finch whom he married in 1969. She died in 1989.
"Even though we weren't married, he always thought of my boys as his stepsons and I always think of his daughters as my stepdaughters," Ms. Walters said. "We have a very loving, combined family."
He is survived by Ms. Walters; daughters Jennifer Coffman and Christine Boyer; six grandchildren; and many other family members and friends.
A celebration of life is planned from 5 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, in the Holy Toledo! Room at Hensville in Toledo's Warehouse District near Fifth Third Field. Cremation services were provided by Witzler-Shank Funeral Home in Perrysburg.
The family suggests tributes to pancreatic cancer research, Hospice of Northwest Ohio, or the Hickman Cancer Center at ProMedica Flower Hospital.
