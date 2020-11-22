1/1
James H. Stahl
1936 - 2020
James H. Stahl

07/17/1936 - 11/15/2020

James H. Stahl, age 84, of Rossford, OH, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 15, 2020, at The Waterford in Levis Commons. James was a loving husband and widower of JoAnn Stahl.

Born on July 17, 1936, in Toledo, OH, he was the son of Gerald and Mary Ellen (Halnan) Stahl. James grew up in Toledo and was a 1954 graduate of Central Catholic High School. He was a skilled hockey player and spent years of his youth working at the Toledo Sports Arena where he met his bride, JoAnn. James served in the Army Reserve then married JoAnn on April 30, 1960. They raised 5 children and shared 51 years of marriage together. James worked as head chef of Belmont Country Club for 30 years. He was a devout Catholic and belonged to All Saints Catholic Church. He enjoyed calling bingo for the church, racquetball, reading, golfing with his friends and spending time with his family.

James was preceded in death by his wife, Joann; son, Timothy; brother, Gerald Jr.; sister, Pattie; and his parents. He is survived by his children, Lori (Don Finnegan) Spohn, Joseph (Stephanie) Stahl, Pattie (Norb) Heban, and Michael (Nancy) Stahl. He is also survived by his 9 grandchildren, Kelley and Kenneth Spohn, Kara (Martin) and Abigail Stahl, Christina (Greene), Courtney (Kimbrell) and Gregory Heban, Jonathan and Ian Stahl; and 5 great-grandchildren, Hannah Young, Jackson and Ryder Greene, Corabelle and Calvin Kimbrell.

The family will be holding a private memorial to celebrate James' life. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Parkinson's Foundation of Northwest Ohio, 150 W. South Boundary, Perrysburg, Ohio 43551. The Sujkowski-Walker Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements and online condolences may be shared at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com

www.walkerfuneralhomes.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sujkowski-Walker Funeral Home
830 Lime City Rd.
Rossford, OH 43460
419-666-1566
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sujkowski-Walker Funeral Home

