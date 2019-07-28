|
James H. "Jim" Walz
James H. Walz "Jim" passed away July 15,2019. He was born in Toledo Ohio and graduated from Devilbiss High School in 1957. As the former owner of Jim Walz Automotive he enjoyed serving his customers for over 30 years before retiring and joining all his children and their families in Florida. Jim was preceded in death by his parents Margherita and Arthur Walz and by his brother Jerry. He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years Mary Beth; his daughter, Jennifer (Frank) Van Druten; son, Jeffery (Darla), son, Gregory (Patty) and three grandchildren, James and Robert Van Druten and Katie Walz. The family will be having a private memorial to celebrate his life.
Published in The Blade from July 28 to July 29, 2019