James Hampton, Jr., born March 15, 1950 to Vivian Cleveland and James Hampton Bey in Toledo, Ohio. James passed away August 20, 2020 in Austin, Texas in his sleep. He was a decorated Army veteran. He was preceded in death by his son, James Joseph Hampton. James leaves behind his loving wife, Vernita Hampton; sons, Duran and Gilbert; also siblings, friends and loving relatives in Toledo,Ohio. Once a bulldog Always a bull dog.





