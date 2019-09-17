|
|
James Harold "Jim" Van Etten
James Harold "Jim" Van Etten, 83, died Sunday, September 15, 2019, at Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Perrysburg. He was born October 31, 1935, in Oak Harbor, OH. Jim was a graduate of Genoa High School where he was a member of the football team. He was a retired CPO, Navy chief, Navy diver and a Vietnam War veteran. Jim enjoyed riding his Harley and watching the Browns and Buckeyes with his dog Jake.
Jim is survived by Sandra, his loving wife of 38 years; siblings, Patricia Johnson and Daniel (Earleen) Van Etten; children, Ivy, Jim, Marilyn (Bill), John (Barbara) and Lisa (Robert); step-children, Cheryl (Don), Mark (Ginney), Mike, Karen (Tim), Ron (Davia) and Wendy (Eric); 13 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Mary (Bodi) Van Etten; sister, Marilyn; brother, Phil and grandson Joshua.
Family and friends may visit the Freck Funeral Chapel, 1155 S. Wynn Rd in Oregon on Saturday, September 21, 2019, from 12-2 p.m. with a funeral service at 2 p.m. Burial will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio.
www.freckchapel.com
Published in The Blade from Sept. 17 to Sept. 18, 2019