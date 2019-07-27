|
James "Harold" Harris
James "Harold" Harris, 74, passed away on July 24, 2019. As a Navy veteran, he proudly served his country aboard the USS Wasp during the Gemini recovery missions. In his working years, he held jobs as a Toledo refuse driver and a distribution manager for the Tradin' Post. He enjoyed boating, motorcycle trips, woodworking and spending time with his family.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Edna and his brother, Ted. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Marilyn; father, Martin; two sons, Jeff (Sherry) and Jim (Melanie); 4 grandchildren; several cousins; nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held at Walter Funeral Home, 4653 Glendale Avenue, Toledo, OH on Monday, July 29th from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. with services immediately following.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to in memory of Harold.
Published in The Blade on July 27, 2019