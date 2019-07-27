Home

POWERED BY

Services
Walter Funeral Home - Toledo
4653 Glendale Avenue
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 382-1700
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Walter Funeral Home - Toledo
4653 Glendale Avenue
Toledo, OH 43614
View Map
Service
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
6:00 PM
Walter Funeral Home - Toledo
4653 Glendale Avenue
Toledo, OH 43614
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Harris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James "Harold" Harris


1945 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James "Harold" Harris Obituary
James "Harold" Harris

James "Harold" Harris, 74, passed away on July 24, 2019. As a Navy veteran, he proudly served his country aboard the USS Wasp during the Gemini recovery missions. In his working years, he held jobs as a Toledo refuse driver and a distribution manager for the Tradin' Post. He enjoyed boating, motorcycle trips, woodworking and spending time with his family.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Edna and his brother, Ted. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Marilyn; father, Martin; two sons, Jeff (Sherry) and Jim (Melanie); 4 grandchildren; several cousins; nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held at Walter Funeral Home, 4653 Glendale Avenue, Toledo, OH on Monday, July 29th from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. with services immediately following.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to in memory of Harold.

walterfuneralhome.com
logo


Published in The Blade on July 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now