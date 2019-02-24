James "Jim" Haynie



Jim Haynie passed away in his sleep in Lubbock, Texas on Sunday, February 17, 2019. He was 79 years old. Jim was born in Oklahoma, but got to Texas just as soon as he could; he was raised in Lubbock since the age of 5. His family were members of Tabernacle Baptist Church where Jim was born again and baptized by Pastor Ben D. Johnson. He was elected president of Lubbock Westerners class of 1957. Jim attended Texas Tech University. He worked for Goodacre-Day Real Estate and ran his own construction company in Lubbock for several years.



After marrying his wife, Laura and starting a family, they left Texas for Ohio. Jim was an engineer at Service Spring Corporation for over 25 years until retirement.Jim and his wife moved back to Texas. He managed the Lubbock Coliseum ice arena for a few years, where Mr. Jim was a.k.a. Zamboni Guy.Central to his sense of self was his role of oral history keeper, guide, and community maintainer in church, school, sports, family, and work. He loved music, especially western swing and country, travel, hockey, movies, hunting, and reading. Jim was very generous with his family and friends, he enjoyed showing how much he cared by visiting with them.Jim was preceded in death by many of his family, including his parents, his brother, Bob, and nephew, Mickey. Uncharacteristically, he leaves behind his sister, wife and daughter, cousins, in-laws, nieces, nephews, and friends. There will be a celebration of life, a G-Rated roast at 2pm, March 23, 2019 in Lubbock, TX.Please assemble your Jim stories, and RSVP to [email protected] lieu of flowers, the family asks that you spend time with those you love.



