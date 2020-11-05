1/1
James Hockenberry
1927 - 2020
James Hockenberry

James E. Hockenberry, 93, of Delta died November 3, 2020 at his daughter's residence. He was born in McKees Rocks, Pa on January 9, 1927. He served his country in the Army during World War II and Korea. He was employed with the Pennsylvania Railroad/Conrail as a conductor.

Jim was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia. Surviving are his children, Elizabeth (Robert) Szczublewski, James (Elsie) Hockenberry Jr., Rebecca (Jerry) Taylor, Thomas (Doreen) Hockenberry, Mark (Karon) Wolfe; 10 Grandchildren; many great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; sisters, Jean Purney and the late Rita Meuller.

Friends will be received Friday, November 6, 2020 from Noon followed by the funeral at 3:00 P.M. at the Witzler-Shank-Walker Funeral Home, 701 N. Main St., Walbridge, Ohio 43465 (419-666-3121) Burial will follow in Lake Twp. Cemetery. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider Heartland Hospice. To leave online expressions of sympathy please visit

walkerfuneralhomes.com



Published in The Blade from Nov. 5 to Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Visitation
12:00 - 03:00 PM
Walker Funeral Home - Walbridge Chapel
NOV
6
Funeral
03:00 PM
Walker Funeral Home - Walbridge Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Walker Funeral Home - Walbridge Chapel
701 N Main Street
Walbridge, OH 43465
4196663121
