James HockenberryJames E. Hockenberry, 93, of Delta died November 3, 2020 at his daughter's residence. He was born in McKees Rocks, Pa on January 9, 1927. He served his country in the Army during World War II and Korea. He was employed with the Pennsylvania Railroad/Conrail as a conductor.Jim was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia. Surviving are his children, Elizabeth (Robert) Szczublewski, James (Elsie) Hockenberry Jr., Rebecca (Jerry) Taylor, Thomas (Doreen) Hockenberry, Mark (Karon) Wolfe; 10 Grandchildren; many great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; sisters, Jean Purney and the late Rita Meuller.Friends will be received Friday, November 6, 2020 from Noon followed by the funeral at 3:00 P.M. at the Witzler-Shank-Walker Funeral Home, 701 N. Main St., Walbridge, Ohio 43465 (419-666-3121) Burial will follow in Lake Twp. Cemetery. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider Heartland Hospice.