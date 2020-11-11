1/1
James Hoffman
1948 - 2020
{ "" }
James Hoffman

06/08/1948 - 11/07/2020

James "Jim" Robert Hoffman, age 72, of Toledo, passed away at home on November 7, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Jim was born June 8, 1948 in Toledo to the late Robert and Sylvia (Terriss) Hoffman. He graduated from Woodward High School and served honorably as a boatswain's mate in the United States Coast Guard, working search and rescue and keeping lighthouses around the Great Lakes. Jim married the love of his life, Mary Alice Williams on June 14, 1974 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help. For 37 years he worked as a traffic signal technician for the City of Toledo. He had a lifelong passion for the history and photography of ships on the Great Lakes. He leaves an impressive photo-historical legacy and is among the most notable Great Lakes shipping photographers of all time. Recently, he was recognized by the Marine Historical Society of Detroit as Great Lakes Historian of the Year. His photography has been featured internationally in prominent books and publications including USA Today and the Wall Street Journal and serves as a comprehensive visual history of Great Lakes shipping. Those interested can view some of his photographs at: http://boatnerd.com/pictures/special/hoffman/. Jim was also an avid fisherman, always eager to help nieces, nephews and grandchildren learn to fish.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, Gerry. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Mary Alice; daughters, Maureen (Adam) Perzynski, and Colleen Hoffman; sisters, Patricia (Greg) Price and Susan Stickley; grandchildren, Holly, Aiden, Sophie and Edward.

The family will receive guests Thursday, November 12, 2020 from 4:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. at Newcomer Funeral Home, 4150 W. Laskey, Toledo. Funeral Mass will begin at 10 a.m. on November 13 after an hour of prayer at Christ the King, 4100 Harvest Lane, Toledo with burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family toward the Great Lakes Maritime Historical Society of Detroit in Jim's memory. To leave a special message the family, visit:

www.NewcomerToledo.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Nov. 11 to Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
12
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
NOV
13
Prayer Service
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Christ the King
NOV
13
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Christ the King
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home
4150 West Laskey Road
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 473-0300
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
November 10, 2020
My deepest sympathy to family and friends. Jim was generous with his knowledge and his photos. The world is much poorer for his passing. I especially admired him for his courage in facing and dealing with severe medical conditions.
Gretchen Driftmyer
