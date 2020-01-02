|
James "Jim" J. Hugg
It is with great sadness that the family of James "Jim" J. Hugg announces his passing at his home in Toledo, Ohio on December 27, 2019 at the age of 67 years. Born in Toledo on July 9, 1952 to Robert and Wanetta (Patchett) Hugg, Jim's childhood years were full and actively shared in Maumee, Ohio with his four surviving brothers, Gene, Tom, Bob and David.
Jim is also survived by his loving wife, Gail (Busler-Smith); stepson, Zane Smith; three children with former spouse, Jayne (Gullufsen) Ludwikoski include son, James (April) B. Hugg, daughters, Leanne Hugg and Laura Hahn (fiance, Andy Barnhart); and grandchildren, Tyler, Kaylyn, Adelyn, and Isabelle. He was preceded in death by his parents and his daughter, Kristine.
After serving honorably in the U.S. Navy from 1970 to 1973 as Aviation Machinist's Mate, Jim utilized his military training and industrial mathematics education from Northern Technical Institute to establish his civilian career as a Machine Designer. His meticulous expertise was a significant contribution to our country in machine design of jet engines, automobiles and aseptic containers. Jim retired in February 2016 from ATS Assembly and Test, Wixom, MI.
Jim was an accomplished guitarist and had a deep passion for country music. He enjoyed spectating NHRA drag racing, firearm marksmanship and also devoted several years as a competition handler of cocker spaniels. His witty sense of humor, kind heart and loving disposition brought joy to everyone.
The family expresses appreciation to Hospice of NW Ohio, Compassionate Daughters home care, and the many physicians who participated in Jim's care since the first diagnosis of cancer.
As Jim wished, there will be no showing and family remembrance will be private. Memorial donations in memory of Jim can be made to America (wish.org).
Published in The Blade from Jan. 2 to Jan. 6, 2020