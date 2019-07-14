Home

POWERED BY

Services
Urbanski Funeral Home
5055 Secor Rd
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 475-5055
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Urbanski Funeral Home
5055 Secor Rd
Toledo, OH 43623
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
1:00 PM
Urbanski Funeral Home
5055 Secor Rd
Toledo, OH 43623
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Johansen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James J. Johansen


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James J. Johansen Obituary
James J. Johansen

James J. Johansen age 80 of Toledo passed away July 11, 2019 at the Toledo Hospital. James was born August 21, 1938 in Benton Harbor, Michigan to Nels and Bobie (Nusbaum) Johansen. He married Margaret Dziewiatka October 24, 1969 in St. Clement Catholic Church.

James graduated with a Bachelor of Engineering degree from Western Michigan University and with a Master of Engineering degree from the University of Michigan. He worked as an Industrial Engineer for Champion Spark Plug for over 30 years until he retired.

Surviving are his loving wife Margaret; sisters in law, Barbara Duricek, Therese Kaufman, Alice Walasinski and JoAnn Dziewiatka. Special thanks to Nieces Gina (Jay) Veres and Elaine (Peter) Simon for their help through James's illness. Also surviving are nieces and nephews, Beth (Mark) Harden, Kevin (Mandy) Walasinski, Andrew Kaufman, Michael (Julie) Walasinski and Mary (Marty) Donbrosky along with many great nieces and nephews. Preceding Jim in death were his parents and his sister Judith Johansen.

Visitation will be held Monday July 15, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until the Funeral Service starts at 1:00 p.m. in Urbanski Funeral Home, A Life Celebration Home, 5055 Secor Rd. Toledo, Ohio with Fr. Patrick Rohen, Captain, U.S. Army (Retired). Interment will follow in Resurrection Catholic Cemetery.

urbanskifuneralhome.com
logo


Published in The Blade on July 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now