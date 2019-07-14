James J. Johansen



James J. Johansen age 80 of Toledo passed away July 11, 2019 at the Toledo Hospital. James was born August 21, 1938 in Benton Harbor, Michigan to Nels and Bobie (Nusbaum) Johansen. He married Margaret Dziewiatka October 24, 1969 in St. Clement Catholic Church.



James graduated with a Bachelor of Engineering degree from Western Michigan University and with a Master of Engineering degree from the University of Michigan. He worked as an Industrial Engineer for Champion Spark Plug for over 30 years until he retired.



Surviving are his loving wife Margaret; sisters in law, Barbara Duricek, Therese Kaufman, Alice Walasinski and JoAnn Dziewiatka. Special thanks to Nieces Gina (Jay) Veres and Elaine (Peter) Simon for their help through James's illness. Also surviving are nieces and nephews, Beth (Mark) Harden, Kevin (Mandy) Walasinski, Andrew Kaufman, Michael (Julie) Walasinski and Mary (Marty) Donbrosky along with many great nieces and nephews. Preceding Jim in death were his parents and his sister Judith Johansen.



Visitation will be held Monday July 15, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until the Funeral Service starts at 1:00 p.m. in Urbanski Funeral Home, A Life Celebration Home, 5055 Secor Rd. Toledo, Ohio with Fr. Patrick Rohen, Captain, U.S. Army (Retired). Interment will follow in Resurrection Catholic Cemetery.



Published in The Blade on July 14, 2019