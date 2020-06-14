James J. PfleghaarAfter a period of declining health, Jim Pfleghaar, 90, passed away quietly on June 8, 2020 at Gardens of St. Francis (formerly Little Sisters of the Poor Sacred Heart Home.) Born Aug. 29, 1929 in Perrysburg, he was the first of 13 children born to Joseph and Henrietta (Brickner) Pfleghaar. He was a life-long parishioner at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Maumee, graduated from Maumee High school, served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and retired from LOF Rossford in 1980 after 30 years.Jim's memory will be treasured by his brothers, Robert, Ronald (Kathy), Jerry (Beverly), David (Janet) and Danny; sisters, Carol (Adrian) Carvalho and Diane Jenkins; brothers-in-law, Robert Gardner and Edwin Cleghorn; sisters-in-law, Rose Pfleghaar and Janice Pfleghaar; and numerous nieces and nephews.Jim was preceded in death by brothers, Eugene and Gordon; sisters, Dolores Gardner, Ellen Dinkens and Sharon Cleghorn; brother-in-law, Richard Dinkens; sisters-in-law, Joan Pfleghaar and Gaya Pfleghaar; nephews, Jeffrey Gardner, Rodney Dinkens and Thad Cleghorn; great-nephews, Brandon Dinkens, Drew Cleghorn and Ryan Cleghorn; and great-niece Devon Dinkens-McMahon.A funeral mass will be held Tuesday June 16, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Maumee, with private burial following at the parish cemetery. Any memorials may be directed to St. Joseph Church Building Fund. The family would like to extend heartfelt thanks to nurses, Rachel and Janet, for their compassionate care of Jim.Arrangements have been entrusted to Bersticker-Scott Funeral Home.