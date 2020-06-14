James J. Pfleghaar
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James J. Pfleghaar

After a period of declining health, Jim Pfleghaar, 90, passed away quietly on June 8, 2020 at Gardens of St. Francis (formerly Little Sisters of the Poor Sacred Heart Home.) Born Aug. 29, 1929 in Perrysburg, he was the first of 13 children born to Joseph and Henrietta (Brickner) Pfleghaar. He was a life-long parishioner at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Maumee, graduated from Maumee High school, served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and retired from LOF Rossford in 1980 after 30 years.

Jim's memory will be treasured by his brothers, Robert, Ronald (Kathy), Jerry (Beverly), David (Janet) and Danny; sisters, Carol (Adrian) Carvalho and Diane Jenkins; brothers-in-law, Robert Gardner and Edwin Cleghorn; sisters-in-law, Rose Pfleghaar and Janice Pfleghaar; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Jim was preceded in death by brothers, Eugene and Gordon; sisters, Dolores Gardner, Ellen Dinkens and Sharon Cleghorn; brother-in-law, Richard Dinkens; sisters-in-law, Joan Pfleghaar and Gaya Pfleghaar; nephews, Jeffrey Gardner, Rodney Dinkens and Thad Cleghorn; great-nephews, Brandon Dinkens, Drew Cleghorn and Ryan Cleghorn; and great-niece Devon Dinkens-McMahon.

A funeral mass will be held Tuesday June 16, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Maumee, with private burial following at the parish cemetery. Any memorials may be directed to St. Joseph Church Building Fund. The family would like to extend heartfelt thanks to nurses, Rachel and Janet, for their compassionate care of Jim.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Bersticker-Scott Funeral Home.

www.berstickerscottfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Jun. 14 to Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
16
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bersticker-Scott Funeral Home
3453 Heatherdowns Boulevard
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 382-3456
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved