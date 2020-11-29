1/1
James J. Szykowny
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James J. Szykowny

James J. Szykowny, age 73, of Sylvania, passed away Tuesday, November 24, 2020, in Flower Hospital surrounded by his family. He was born November 26, 1946, in Toledo to Edwin and Estelle (Kujawa) Szykowny. A 1964 graduate of DeVilbiss High School, he attended the University of Toledo. He was employed at Toledo Engineering for 40 years, retiring as Purchasing Director in 2010. An avid sports fan he attended nearly all his children's and grandchildren's sporting events. Jim was also an avid golfer and was a past member of Valleywood Golf Club. A favorite hobby of his was inviting people out to eat and then taking care of the bill.

Preceded in death by his brother, Robert; he is survived by his wife of 52 years, Mary Sue; children, Amy (Paul) Ridener, Jay (Rachel) Szykowny and Sarah (Peter) Martinello; grandchildren, Will (Megan Pelton), Abby and Corbin Ridener, Paige, Morgan and Trey Szykowny and Josie and Peter Martinello; and many cousins.

Due to COVID, funeral services will be private but a celebration of his life will be announced at a later date. The family suggests memorials to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Arrangements by Walker Funeral Home (419-841-2422) and condolences may be shared with the family at walkerfuneralhomes.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
5155 West Sylvania Avenue
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 841-2422
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Walker Funeral Home & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved