James J. Szykowny
James J. Szykowny, age 73, of Sylvania, passed away Tuesday, November 24, 2020, in Flower Hospital surrounded by his family. He was born November 26, 1946, in Toledo to Edwin and Estelle (Kujawa) Szykowny. A 1964 graduate of DeVilbiss High School, he attended the University of Toledo. He was employed at Toledo Engineering for 40 years, retiring as Purchasing Director in 2010. An avid sports fan he attended nearly all his children's and grandchildren's sporting events. Jim was also an avid golfer and was a past member of Valleywood Golf Club. A favorite hobby of his was inviting people out to eat and then taking care of the bill.
Preceded in death by his brother, Robert; he is survived by his wife of 52 years, Mary Sue; children, Amy (Paul) Ridener, Jay (Rachel) Szykowny and Sarah (Peter) Martinello; grandchildren, Will (Megan Pelton), Abby and Corbin Ridener, Paige, Morgan and Trey Szykowny and Josie and Peter Martinello; and many cousins.
Due to COVID, funeral services will be private but a celebration of his life will be announced at a later date. The family suggests memorials to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
The family suggests memorials to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Arrangements by Walker Funeral Home and condolences may be shared with the family at walkerfuneralhomes.com