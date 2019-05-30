James "Jim" John Coyle



James "Jim" John Coyle, age 84, of Maumee, Ohio passed away surrounded by his family on Sunday, May 26, 2019. He was born on February 23, 1935 in Toledo, Ohio to James and Mary Ellen (Franks) Coyle. In 1981, Jim started Coyle Plumbing and Heating, a business that would be passed on to his son, Jim. Above all, Jim was a true family man, hard worker and a mentor to all. Jim and Nancy enjoyed wintering in Ft. Myers, Florida for over 30 years. He was a 31 year member of Maumee Elks, avid U of M football fan, 64 year member of Local 50 Plumber/Pipefitters. Jim was always his kids biggest fan and supporter in all their sporting events and activities.



Jim is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Nancy, better known as Toots; children, Mike (Lami) Coyle, Sandy (Chris) Rucki, Jim (Rosa) Coyle and Cathy (Paul) Huguelet; 14 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren; and loyal companion, Buttons. He was preceded in death by his parents, son, Ricky and sister Mary Wells.



The family would like to send a heartfelt thank you to the staff at the Lakes of Monclova and Hospice of Northwest Ohio.



A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11 am on Friday, May 31, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 104 W. Broadway, Maumee, Ohio with visitation starting at 10 am in the church. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Lakes of Monclova or Hospice of Northwest Ohio. Arrangements by Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home. Online Condolences may be made at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com





Published in The Blade on May 30, 2019