James John KaczmarekJames John Kaczmarek, age 72, of Toledo, passed away on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at Lakes of Monclova. He was born on October 6, 1947 in Toledo, OH to Stanley and Alice (Szelagowski) Kaczmarek. A graduate of Woodward High School and the University of Toledo, where he earned his degree in Chemical Engineering, he was employed as a metallurgist for the Prestolite Corporation for over 35 years. James was a Veteran of the US Army, and a former parishioner of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church.James is survived by his mother, Alice; brothers, Thomas (Ann) Kaczmarek, Richard (Lois Camper) Kaczmarek, and William (Darlene) Kaczmarek; and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Stanley.Services for James will be private. Arrangements were entrusted to Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe, 419-476-9176. Condolences may be shared at