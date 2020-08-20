1/1
James John Kaczmarek
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James John Kaczmarek

James John Kaczmarek, age 72, of Toledo, passed away on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at Lakes of Monclova. He was born on October 6, 1947 in Toledo, OH to Stanley and Alice (Szelagowski) Kaczmarek. A graduate of Woodward High School and the University of Toledo, where he earned his degree in Chemical Engineering, he was employed as a metallurgist for the Prestolite Corporation for over 35 years. James was a Veteran of the US Army, and a former parishioner of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church.

James is survived by his mother, Alice; brothers, Thomas (Ann) Kaczmarek, Richard (Lois Camper) Kaczmarek, and William (Darlene) Kaczmarek; and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Stanley.

Services for James will be private. Arrangements were entrusted to Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe, 419-476-9176. Condolences may be shared at

www.sujkowski.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Aug. 20 to Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
SUJKOWSKI FUNERAL HOME NORTHPOINTE
114 EAST ALEXIS ROAD
Toledo, OH 43612-3703
(419) 476-9176
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by SUJKOWSKI FUNERAL HOME NORTHPOINTE

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved