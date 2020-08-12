James "Doc" Joseph HollidayJames "Doc" Joseph Holliday, 81, passed away on August 7, 2020, surrounded by his family. He was born October 10, 1938, in Toledo, to Nelson and Sara Mae (Naylor) Holliday.Doc graduated from DeVilbiss High School in 1957, where he dominated on both the basketball and tennis courts. He earned All-City honors as the captain and point guard of the basketball team, along with being one of leading tennis players in the city. In 2001, he was inducted into the athletic hall of fame at DeVilbiss.As a diehard basketball fan, Doc spent over three decades of his life attending countless high school basketball games. He was such a regular attendee, many people around the area came to know him. While he spent the winters watching basketball, the rest of the year you could find Doc on the golf course as he golfed five to six days a week.Doc worked for the Toledo Fire Department as a firefighter and inspector for 31 years. Prior to that, he briefly served in the United States Military. One of the things Doc enjoyed the most was socializing with both friends and strangers, and storytelling. He was beloved by many and preceded in death by his wife, Christine (Reynolds); mother, Sara Mae and father, Nelson. He is survived by his daughter, Jessica (Rich) Stein; sons, Benjamin Holliday and Spike (Mallory) Holliday; grandchildren, Ethan, Emily, Benjamin, Jr. and Shea, along with his sister, Ruth (Paul) Dresser.Friends and family are invited to visit on Saturday, August 15th, from 3-6:00 p.m. at the Ansberg-West Funeral Home, 3000 Sylvania Avenue, (between Secor and Douglas Roads). A celebration of his life will begin at 6:00, followed by the Last Alarm Ceremony at 7:00. Please wear a mask, as they are required. The family asks that any donations be made in honor of Doc to the Gary Sinise Foundation. To send online condolences, please visit .