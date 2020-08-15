(News story) James Joseph "Doc" Holliday, a retired Toledo firefighter and, in his youth, a standout DeVilbiss High School athlete who was courtside for dozens of high school basketball games annually across the region, died Aug. 7 in his South Toledo home. He was 81.
He had cancer, said his daughter, Jessica Stein.
Mr. Holliday was a fire inspector with the fire prevention bureau, his duty for most of his Toledo Fire Department career. He checked restaurants, theaters, and office and commercial buildings to make sure structures complied with fire code. When inspecting the Toledo Sports Arena, he saw name performers at work, whether Kiss or professional wrestlers.
"The thing he enjoyed most was talking to people. He got to meet so many different people in that job," his son Spike Holliday said.
Mr. Holliday started in 1968 and for his first decade made runs out of stations No. 4 on Monroe Street; No. 9 on Broadway; No. 10 in East Toledo; No. 17 on Detroit Avenue, and No. 18 in West Toledo. If he faced a spectacular blaze, he didn't speak of it at home.
"He was not the glory hound type," his daughter said. "It was a job. It was what he did."
He retired in the late 1990s, although he was hired back and worked for more than a year as a fire inspector.
He was born Oct. 10, 1938, to Sara Mae and Nelson Holliday. As a DeVilbiss High freshman, he stood 4-feet, 9 inches, he told The Blade in 2004, but he'd grown 14 inches by his senior year, when he was basketball team captain. A point guard for the Tigers, he earned All-City honors.
He also was on the varsity tennis team for four years and was known as a top City League competitor. He was a 2001 inductee to the DeVilbiss hall of fame.
For decades, Mr. Holliday attended two, and often three, regular season varsity basketball games a week.
"That's not counting freshman and JV games," Mr. Holliday told Blade columnist Dave Hackenberg in 2004. He went to junior high and grade school games too, if he learned of a player with promise.
"It's just a passion," Mr. Holliday said in 2004. At tournament time, "it's five nights a week. I can't get enough," he said. He and a friend stuck with it through the state tournament in Columbus.
"We get to know a lot of the coaches and players. It's a wonderful way to spend the winter," Mr. Holiday said in 2004.
He last attended a game in 2020, when the boys' team at Evergreen High School - Spike teaches math there - defeated Archbold High School in the district finals.
Mr. Holliday was a dedicated golfer, on the course at least five days a week, and often with the Dirty Dozen: more than a dozen golfing companions who originally played at Heather Downs Country Club and then at Whiteford Valley Golf Club in Michigan.
"Doc was a real decent golfer, low 80s, high 70s," said John Bunker, a friend and Dirty Dozen member. "He was a guy who liked to joke and have fun all the time. He always had a story to tell of some sort."
An Army veteran, Mr. Holliday served stateside. He also was a licensed barber for many years.
He was formerly married to Eleanor Joan Holliday. Their daughter Amy died in infancy. He and the former Christine Reynolds married in 1985. She died April 13, 2017.
Surviving are his daughter, Jessica Stein; sons, Benjamin and Nelson "Spike" Holliday; sister, Ruth Dresser, and four grandchildren.
Visitation will be Saturday from 3-6 p.m. at the Ansberg-West Funeral Home, with a celebration of life at 6 p.m. and a Last Alarm ceremony at 7 p.m. Visitors will be required to wear face masks.
The family suggests tributes to the Gary Sinise Foundation.
