(News story) James Joseph "J.J." O'Shea, a longtime manager at the former Ohio Bureau of Employment Services, Army veteran of the Vietnam War, and musician who co-hosted a radio show that featured traditional country, bluegrass, and folk music, died July 20 at Wood Haven Health Care, Bowling Green. He was 77.
He had Parkinson's disease, Kathleen O'Shea, his wife of 49 years, said.
"He loved performing. And he loved to give pointers to other musicians. [For example,] he gave them a little help getting the timing down. He was very professional like that," Mrs. O'Shea said.
"[And] he was a very gentle, caring type of person. He still held my hand after 49 years of marriage," she said.
Mr. O'Shea retired around 2001 after nearly 30 years as a manager for the Ohio Bureau of Employment Services in Toledo.
As part of his job, he helped veterans find employment. He also volunteered to help veterans receive benefits, his wife said.
In retirement, Mr. O'Shea, who was self-taught in guitar, partnered with banjo player and longtime friend James VanDielen to host a Sunday radio show.
From 2002 to 2007, they were hosts of the Sunday Ramble, a weekly radio program broadcast on WCWA-AM for most of its run.
The program featured the types of music they used to play in their group, the Chicken Pickers, and that most commercial radio stations didn't.
The group, which also included John Baertschi, performed in Toledo from the late 1960s into the 1970s.
"We played more places than you could shake a stick at. Sometimes we had two gigs a night and sometimes three," Mr. O'Shea told The Blade in 2011.
Mr. O'Shea also played with The Oak Harbor Boys, which played bluegrass, folk, and country music from 1980 until 1990. Besides him, it featured Jesse Riley, Stan Lowe, and Jim Thompson.
"Playing with O'Shea was like taking an adventure in folk music," Mr. Riley said. "He would set an insane pace on the stage and then he would cheer the band on. And he would look the audience dead in the eye, challenging them to love what we were going to do. And then he would embark upon these angelic harmony choruses."
Mr. O'Shea was also the president of the Country Music Association's Toledo chapter in the 1970s.
He was born Feb. 9, 1943 in Toledo to Mary and Joseph O'Shea.
When he was 3, his mother taught him to sing and then took him to area retirement homes to sing for residents, his wife said.
Later, as a teenager, he taught himself how to play a guitar.
In 1961, Mr. O'Shea graduated from Central Catholic High School, where he continued his music studies. He then attended the University of Toledo for three years before joining the Army, where he served as a courier in Vietnam during the war.
"James was such a great stylist and lead singer and so well-educated by his Central Catholic High music teachers that he could take a country song and make it his own, which was a blend of folk, and country, and bluegrass," Mr. Riley said, adding that Mr. O'Shea also taught the rest of the group to sing using the diaphragm."
While in college, Mr. O'Shea was a disc jockey under the name of Rick O'Shea (pronounced as Ricochet) on a Bowling Green country-music radio show, his wife said.
Having completed a tour of duty in Vietnam, Mr. O'Shea was honorably discharged and returned to the Toledo area to join the the Ohio Air National Guard's 180th Fighter Wing, where he served about 20 years until retiring around 1991.
Mr. O'Shea was preceded in death by a brother.
Along with his wife, surviving are his daughters, Erin O'Shea and Shannon Loera, brother, Dennis Hoffman, and five grandchildren.
A memorial ceremony will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are by Deck-Hanneman Funeral Home. The family suggests tributes to the Toledo Humane Society.
