James K. DeVaulJames K. DeVaul, age 78, of Toledo, passed away October 20, 2020, at The Toledo Hospital. He was born June 25, 1942, in Toledo. Jim was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps., where he proudly served his country during the Vietnam War. After the military, Jim was employed throughout the years as a Field Engineer with Burroughs/UNISYS, and he finished his working years as a Signalman for Conrail/CSX.Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Sophia DeVaul; and by his siblings, Harry, Mary, Eileen and John. He was also preceded in death by his grandson, Ian McMillen. Jim is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Rosann DeVaul; sons, Jeff (Shannon) McMillen, James (Holly) K. DeVaul, II and Eric (Anita) DeVaul; grandchildren, C.J. McMillen, Billy McMillen, Tyler DeVaul, Brianna DeVaul, Jacob DeVaul, Seth Toska, Dylan Toska, and Lilyann Toska.Jim was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. His truest joy was the time he spent with his 'Sugar', Rosann, his sons, and his grandchildren. Jim always greeted his friends and loved ones with the 'DeVaul handshake', a strong and firm affirmation that he was always glad to see you. When asked how he was doing, you knew all was good with the world if the answer Jim gave you was, "tolerable". In the words of his granddaughter, Brianna, "you were so incredibly wise, with hands that could accomplish almost anything you desired. Thank you for all of the stories shared, all of the rides to and from school/work, for always making sure we had food in our bellies, for being at every single sports event cheering us on louder than everyone, and for being the best grandpa. We'll miss you." At every farewell, he always told his grandchildren, "see you later, alligator," and a hearty, "after a while, crocodile" was the only way to reply.The family has elected to celebrate Jim's life privately. There will be no visitation. Memorial contributions may be made to the Toledo Area Humane Society in Jim's memory.See you later, alligator.